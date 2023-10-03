Armenia's parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court, straining ties with ally Russia

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Armenian parliament on Tuesday voted to join the International Criminal Court, which earlier this year indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.
The move is likely to further strain Armenia’s deteriorating relation with its ally Russia, which last month called Yerevan’s push to join the ICC an “unfriendly step.”
Countries that have signed and ratified the Rome Statute that created the ICC are bound to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their soil.
Armenian officials say the effort to join ICC has nothing to do with Russia and was prompted by Azerbaijan’s aggression against the country.
In Other News
1
Shoppers flee major shopping mall in Bangkok after hearing reports of...
2
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for work on electrons in atoms...
3
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse...
4
Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants...
5
India police search journalists' homes and offices in the country's...