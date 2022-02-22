Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

Police said dozens of people managed to leave the building during the standoff but declined to give more details about the situation in the popular store.

As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. The police asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.”

Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store.

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Caption Police motorcycles head to the site of a hostage taking in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, where an armed person is holed up in the Amsterdam Apple Store with at least one hostage in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Caption Police motorcycles head to the site of a hostage taking in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, where an armed person is holed up in the Amsterdam Apple Store with at least one hostage in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong