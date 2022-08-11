BreakingNews
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in body armor; I-71 closed in Clinton County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Armed man approaches FBI office, exchanges gunfire with cops

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
Authorities say an armed man approached the FBI's Cincinnati office, fled after being confronted and later exchanged gunfire with police

CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man approached the visitor screening area at the FBI's Cincinnati office, fled when confronted by agents and later exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said Thursday.

After fleeing the FBI office, the man was chased onto Interstate 71, which was then closed in both directions. The man, wearing body armor, exchanged gunfire with police, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.

The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with," FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

An FBI evidence team has arrived at the office to investigate, according to multiple media reports.

In Other News
1
Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility
2
China renews Taiwan threats, island cites 'wishful thinking'
3
Give and take: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
4
Hostage standoff at Beirut bank ends with gunman's arrest
5
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top