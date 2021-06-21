Armani shows off scar from arm fracture in recent fall

Nonetheless, he managed to help prepare for the menswear show as well as an Armani Prive couture collection, which will be shown in Paris later this month.

He said he relied heavily on Dell’Orco, 70, who is the head of the men’s style office, to finalize the menswear collection, which he presented in the garden of his original atelier in the center of Milan.

Dell’Orco joined Armani in 1977, and heads menswear for all of Armani’s collections: Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange. “With time, he has become more mature, and stubborn,’’ Armani quipped.

Armani has always demurred from answering questions about succession, but he hinted that the team is in place, including Dell’Orco for menswear and his niece Silvana Armani for womenswear.

“I am preparing my future with the people around me,’’ he said.

This was Armani’s first live show since Italy became the first country in the West to detect local transmission of the virus in February 2020. And those 15 months ago, he was the first designer to show to an empty theater during the Milan Fashion Week of womenswear previews that was under way when the first case was disclosed just an hour from Milan.

“Digital is necessary,’’ Armani said, especially to reach people who still cannot travel to the shows and to promote the collection. “But it doesn’t take the place of a real runway show, seeing the textiles and how the models move.”

Armani titled his spring-summer 2022 collection “Back to where it started,” a homage to his original atelier and garden where the show took place — and where he lives upstairs.

The collection was full of easy-going looks for casual get-togethers at the seaside or a garden party.

Navy blazers were paired with loose white trousers and shirts with baseball collars; or conversely a white bomber in technical fabric gave a sporty flair to navy pants. A flash of fuchsia on a men’s shirt beneath an electric blue Bermuda short suit won a round of applause. Collarless linen shirts in a sandy shade were set off by red stripe accents, and worn with sea-green or fuchsia Bermuda shorts. Rounded collars peeked out of cardigans, while footwear was mostly casual loafers or slip-on sneakers.

Armani closed the collection with more somber silky looks, and a handful of models wearing masks. These were no casual addition.

“It means be careful. I don’t think this is over,” he said. "Don’t get excited and say, 'it’s over,’ because it just takes a little bit to plunge into the abyss.”

