Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen's death

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck during the stop outside an auto repair shop after the teen exited his truck and reached into the bed of the pickup while failing to comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing the container to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward.

The passenger and another witness testified they never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Emotionally recounting the shooting, Davis testified Thursday that he thought the teen was grabbing for a gun in the truck's bed.

“I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” Davis said.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd’s family. They said the teen’s death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing. Brittain’s family and friends have regularly demonstrated outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, demanding more details on the shooting.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man's neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.