Arkansas deputy convicted in teen's death, gets year in jail

After the verdict was announced, Brittain's family and friends chanted “justice for Hunter" outside the Army National Guard facility that was used for the trial, which began Tuesday.

Rebecca Payne, Brittain's grandmother, said family members wanted the deputy convicted of the felony to ensure he could not serve as a law enforcement officer again.

“Now what's going to happen? Are people going to have to fear for their lives again?" she told reporters.

Davis was fired by the Lonoke County sheriff for not turning on his body camera until after shooting Brittain. The footage, presented at the trial, shows only the moments after it happened.

The passenger in Brittain's truck said he and the teen had been working on the pickup's transmission. Brittain’s family members have said he was grabbing a container that held antifreeze to place behind the truck’s wheel to stop it from rolling backward. Investigators found no evidence of firearms in or near the truck.

Emotionally recounting the shooting, Davis testified Thursday that he thought the teen was grabbing for a gun.

“I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” Davis said.

Brittain was eulogized last year by the Rev. Al Sharpton and two attorneys who represented George Floyd's family. They said the teen's death highlighted the need for interracial support for changes in policing.

Floyd died in May 2020 when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man's neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.