Arizona's Eugenio Suárez homers in first 3 at-bats in game against the Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first three at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first three at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet and over the center field wall.

It's the third three-homer game of Suarez's career. He accomplished the feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Suárez has nine homers this season.

The D-backs led the Braves 6-4 in the seventh inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, left, celebrates with Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez celebrates with Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

