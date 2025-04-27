Arizona's Eugenio Suárez homers in first 3 at-bats in game against the Braves

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first three at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet and over the center field wall.