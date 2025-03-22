Arizona State tabs Grand Canyon's Molly Miller as next women's basketball coach

Miller had a successful run across town at GCU, leading the Lopes to their first Western Athletic Conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Grand Canyon took a 30-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament before losing to Baylor in the first round.

The 38-year-old Miller went 117-38 in five seasons at GCU after a program-best 32-3 this year.

“We would like to thank coach Molly Miller for leading our program for five seasons, culminating in the first conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance for women's basketball,” GCU athletic director Jamie Boggs said in a statement on Saturday. “We wish her the best in her new opportunity.”

Miller previously coached at her alma mater, leading Division II Drury to a 180-17 record in six seasons.

