Arizona lawmaker who announced plans in a floor speech last year to get an abortion is resigning

“I hope that the future will see Arizona lawmakers earning a living wage so that our constituents can be represented by working class citizens who understand the pressures of raising a family and struggling to make ends meet here in Arizona,” said Burch, whose resignation is effective March 14.

Nearly a year ago, Burch revealed while speaking on the Senate floor that her pregnancy was no longer viable and that she was planning to get an abortion. Burch, who had previously worked as a nurse practitioner at a women’s health clinic, had said she wanted to share with her colleagues and the public the practical effects of abortion restrictions passed over the years. Burch also criticized restrictions in Arizona as being out of touch.

Her speech came just before the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that a Civil War-era abortion ban could apply. The Legislature repealed the law before enforcement could begin.

In November, Arizona voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion access up to fetal viability, typically after 21 weeks.