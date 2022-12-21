Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt to prove his case during a trial scheduled for Friday. Under Arizona law, he faces the high bar of proving not just that election officials erred but that he would have won without their misconduct.

Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes out of 2.5 million. His lawsuit alleges that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to a series of issues that disenfranchised voters. He also alleges his race was affected by improper handling of ballots that were duplicated or adjudicated by humans because they could not be read by tabulators.