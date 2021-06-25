Arizona House OK's big loopholes for new tax on wealthy

The House did add a provision requiring schools to teach new civics curriculum to be developed by the state Board of Education “to include a comparative discussion of political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States." Democrats called it an unprecedented state mandate on what is taught in schools. It is another in a series of policy items targeting or reacting to so-called ”critical race theory," which is not currently being taught in K-12 schools.

Another of the 11 budget bills, the one funding universities, has the same issue, but the other nine bills making up the budget passed the House Thursday and are ready to be sent to Ducey for his promised signature.

The big fight Friday was on the new loophole for people affected by Proposition 208 who can claim their income is from a small business, trust fund or estate.

Profits from Arizona small businesses are currently taxed on personal tax returns. The new tax voters approved in November imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. The tax cuts approved this week as part of the $12.8 billion state spending plan shields them from that, setting the top rate with the surcharge at the current 4.5% top tax rate.

An earlier version of the small businesses tax bill would have cut almost half the $827 million expected to be raised for added school funding, according to estimates from the Legislature's budget analysts. An amendment added Friday cut that even more, although Republicans said they did not know by how much, by dropping the proposed 4.5% top rate.

“This would create a loophole for the wealthiest in Arizona to file as a small business so they can avoid paying the 3.5% surcharge that Arizonans said they said they want to support public education,” Democratic Minority Leader Reginald Bolding said.

Republicans argued that proponents of the initiative wrongly sold it as not affecting small businesses, so they felt compelled to fix that.

“They said it's not a business tax —- that is gross misinformation,” said GOP Rep. Steve Kaiser of Phoenix. “And that is either a complete unintelligible response on how businesses are taxed, or it's a straight up lie.”

All 31 GOP House members backed the measure. It now returns to the Senate, where it previously passed with only Republican support, for final approval before heading to Ducey's desk.

The governor has expressed disdain for the voter-approved tax, saying it would hurt the state's economy and vowing in March to see it gutted either though Legislation or the courts. The Arizona Supreme Court is considering a constitutional challenge to the new tax and could release its decision at any time.

The budget-approved tax cuts set a flat 2.5% tax on all income levels that will be phased in over several years once revenue projections are met, with those subject to the new education tax paying 4.5% at most. Under the current progressive tax structure, taxes start at 2.59% on the first $26,500 of income and rise to a maximum of 4.5% on income over $159,000.

The state will still direct whatever they still collect under Proposition 208 to a new fund. Half will be used for raises for credentialed teachers, 25% to boosting wages for cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other support staff, and the rest for teacher training, vocational education and other initiatives.

Backers of Proposition 208 have vowed to fight the changes, either in court or the ballot box. The measure was an outgrowth of a 2018 teachers' strike that won them raises but fell short of their other school funding goals.

“We’ve been part of meetings with more than 30 other groups across the state that are looking at all options for protecting Prop 208 and what the voters intended with it, ” Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, said Friday.

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, left, talks with Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, explains his "no" vote during a vote on the Arizona budget at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, pauses at his desk during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, left, looks at a computer with Rep. Walter Blackman, R-Snow Flake, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Laveen, explains his "no" vote during a vote on the Arizona budget at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, right, watches the voting board along with Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, speaks during a vote on part of the Arizona budget, SB1828 on taxation, at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, right, speaks with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin