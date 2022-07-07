Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

Ducey is co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, which has already reserved $10 million worth of television ad time starting next month. The organization does not endorse in open primaries like Arizona's, but Ducey has always reserved the right to make his views known about his home state.

"I'm going to care very much about who my successor is," Ducey told reporters at an RGA convention in Phoenix last year.

Ducey's endorsement of Robson came on the second day of early voting with ballots set to begin arriving in voters' mailboxes. In 2020, 90% of Arizona voters cast an early or mail ballot.

Ducey, who is term-limited, has personal experience in what can happen when a governor delays announcing an endorsement for a successor. In 2014, when Ducey was locked in a tight six-way GOP primary and neck and neck with former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith, Ducey benefited from then-Gov. Brewer’s dithering. By the time Brewer endorsed Smith just 19 days before the primary election and a week after ballots were mailed, Ducey had nailed down his party win.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated his support for Lake and took a dig at Ducey, with whom he's feuded since the outgoing governor refused to support Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

With Lake, Trump wrote in a statement, Arizonans “have a chance to get a truly great Governor, unlike the one you have right now."

"Make sure you return your Early Ballot for Kari Lake, or Vote in Person on August 2nd," Trump wrote despite his history of falsely claiming that mail voting is rife with fraud. Lake has pushed to eliminate early voting and require nearly everyone to vote on election day.

