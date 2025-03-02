Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, 'Wicked' bestie Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

Metallics also had a strong showing in body-con looks: Demi Moore in sexy silver custom Giorgio Armani Privé and Mindy Kaling in a silver gown with chunky embellishment among them. Felicity Jones was in steel gray worthy of her film, “The Brutalist.” Selena Gomez was a bombshell in a Ralph Lauren look of full crystals in metallic pink.

Lupita Nyong’o, a fashion “it” girl from her start, wore white custom Chanel with more than 22,000 pearls.

And the men? It was a soft yellow suit for Timothée Chalamet, never afraid to go in his own fashion direction.

The color red — big, bright red — endured at the Oscars as a strong trend. Among walkers wearing the hue: Zoe Saldaña in a deep burgundy strapless tiered look by Saint Laurent and Storm Reid in a shortie dress with a long cape.

Others stuck to black, including Marlee Matlin in Yara Shoemaker Couture and Coco Jones in sexy Coach, a custom look using vintage fabric. Yasmin Finney also chose black, peaking out from tall black feathers attached to the top of her dress. Fernanda Torres, the “I'm Still Here” star, stood out in body-skimming black feathers. The look was Chanel Haute Couture. Elle Fanning, meanwhile, was the first person to don Sarah Burton’s Givenchy. It was a classic Hollywood white gown with a sweetheart neckline and black belt with long tails.

Julianne Hough kicked things off in an elegant light beige ethereal look straight off the Christian Dior spring 2025 runway. Joan Chen also went fairy-like in green chartreuse, an off-shoulder number from the Elie Saab resort 2025 collection.

How stars have dressed this awards season

Mikey Madison, Moore, Chalamet, Danielle Deadwyler, Grande and Erivo had a lot of red carpet wow momentum heading into the Oscars.

The 97th Oscars come less than two months after the devastating Los Angeles fires subdued carpet dressing for a time. As the city moves into rebuild mode, stars have been upping their fashion games heading into the biggest awards night of the season.

Some are notable for playing it glam but safe.

Like Margot Robbie’s Barbie pink, Grande has been mostly sticking to a far paler hue, her signature and an homage to her “Wicked” good witch. Castmate Erivo has always taken fashion risks. She ditched her Elphaba black for last week’s Screen Actors Guild awards, opting for a silver Givenchy look with a high shaggy collar worthy of her bad witch role.

Chalamet has been all over the place on carpet dressing as he navigates his Bob Dylan attention from “A Complete Unknown.” At the SAGs, he married a bright brat green button-up shirt from Chrome Hearts with a shiny black leather suit and a bolo tie as he continues to channel the real-life icon he plays.

Deadwyler is a risk-taker, too. She wore a bright red strapless 3D structured tiered gown from Louis Vuitton at the SAGs.

Some planning to attend as nominees and presenters have generated fashion buzz for different reasons. Jeremy Strong wore a mint green velvet Loro Piana suit with a bucket hat in the same color to the Golden Globes. His white turtleneck topped it all off. He’s nominated for supporting actor at the Oscars.

At the SAGs, strong wore a different shade of green. It was a dusty green for a custom Haans Nicholas Mott suit with satin shawl lapels. He wore it with a bowtie.

Madison, a new fashion darling, was among several stars to go vintage at the recent dinner for Oscar nominees. The star of “Anora” wore a dark blue velvet gown by Bill Blass from 1987. She collected a BAFTA award earlier this month in a custom Prada in ivory, accessorizing with a long matching stole and a vintage Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace.

She also went Hollywood bombshell at the SAGs with a strapless silver Louis Vuitton look with a large pleated bow at the waist. She’s been working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has dressed Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, among many other celebs.

How to watch the Oscars red carpet

How can I watch the red carpet?

Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

The Associated Press will have a livestream of stars' arrivals available on APNews.com and YouTube now.

E! will kick off its show, “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

ABC will begin its red carpet pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, live on air and streaming on Hulu.

___

For full coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

