Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons ahead of key Senate vote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine riot police blasted protesters with water cannons to disperse crowds outside of Congress on Wednesday, escalating tensions before lawmakers were expected to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei.

Libertarian Milei's political opponents, powerful trade unions and thousands of demonstrators converged around the Congress in downtown Buenos Aires when the Senate opened debate on the key legislation earlier in the day. The demonstrators urged senators to reject Milei’s program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation.