Argentina's inflation was higher than expected in March, unwelcome news for President Milei

The inflation numbers come at a critical juncture for South America's second-biggest economy. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund announced a new $20 billion loan agreement with Argentina. The IMF's executive board is expected to vote on the program later Friday.

While Milei considers the IMF deal crucial to his efforts to stabilize Argentina's long troubled economy, the still-vague agreement has spread jitters among traders who expect that Argentina will have to impose a new monetary and foreign-exchange policy as a condition of receiving the cash. But further devaluing the peso, now pegged to the U.S. dollar, risks capital flight and even higher inflation.

Milei came to power in December 2023 with a pledge to pull Argentina out of its yearslong inflationary spiral.