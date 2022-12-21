Argentina's government defends chaotic World Cup parade

Soccer officials had said early Tuesday that the team would travel in an open-top bus from the Argentine Football Association headquarters outside the capital to the Obelisk, the iconic downtown Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations. Fernández said he warned early on that was a mistake.

“Look at the photos. Put a bus in the middle of there and you realize that they would have stayed living there for six days,” Fernández said.

President Alberto Fernández sought to play up the celebration itself, saying that “if you see the happiness that there were in the streets, the objective was met.”

The initial plan was for the bus carrying the players to travel 74 kilometers (46 miles), but after going 12 kilometers in only four hours under a scorching summer sun, the players were boarded onto helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade.

After the flyover, the helicopters returned to the soccer federation headquarters and from there players traveled home, including Messi, who flew to Rosario alongside teammate Angel Di María.

Messi boarded a helicopter at the Rosario airport and headed to the gated community outside the city, in Funes, where he has a home. Video on social media showed neighbors cheering Messi as he arrived and the soccer star agreeing to take selfies.