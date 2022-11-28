BreakingNews
Warder Literacy Center to host first Springfield Coffee Crawl
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, draw 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock.

The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous group stage mark of 5.7 million set in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia, a 2 p.m. EST kickoff on Nov. 24. The overall U.S. Spanish-language record is 9.2 million on television for the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Mexico in a round of 16 game on June 29, 2014, a Sunday match that kicked off at noon EDT.

The Argentina-Mexico match set a record with 2.08 million viewers of the streams on Telemundo and Peacock, topping the 1.35 million for Mexico’s 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday, the networks said.

Telemundo and Peacock are part of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp.

Fox has U.S. English-language television rights.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
2
Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers
3
Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid
4
Niece of supreme leader asks world to cut ties with Iran
5
'We the People' is the White House's theme for the holidays
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top