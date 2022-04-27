Arenado buzzed, frustrated Mets brawl with Cardinals in loss

“When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone’s career and life, yeah, I take exception to that,” Marmol said. “And I don’t think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp seemed to tackle Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

“Actually, Génesis Cabrera grabbed me by the back of the collar and then then he just ripped down and then the coach just kind of jumped on me and I thought that was kind of cheap going from behind,” Alonso said. “I mean, if you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man.”

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but López remained in the game.

Crew Chief Mark Wegner told a pool reporter that Arenado was ejected for charging the mound and Clapp was ejected for “his over aggressive actions” during the fracas.

“I did not believe the pitch was intentional, and both of them, I didn’t see any actions that would result in ejection,” Wegner said, referring to why he did not eject López or Alonso. “But we’re going to watch the videos and write up a report and Major League Baseball will look at it all and see if they see something that we didn’t see.”

López was high-fived by several teammates when he returned to the dugout after the inning, including Alonso, who was hit by a pitch in the head Tuesday.

“From what I understood, I knew he was uncomfortable from that pitch and he got upset,” López said of Arenado. “At that point, I was happy with that because I knew I got him out of his comfort zone. They took him out of the game because of it.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter denied after the game that New York felt the need to send a message about the plunkings and said López’s pitch wasn’t intentional.

“I’ll let them handle their players,” Showalter said after being asked if Arenado was out of line. “I know, our player got hit in the head and went to first base,” referring to Alonso’s plunking the night before.

Showalter also said X-rays on Davis’ foot were negative, but he’ll need further evaluation.

The Mets have been furious by a spate of hit batters, and pitcher Chris Bassitt blamed it largely on inconsistencies in baseballs provided by the league a year after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

“MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches,” a league spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns.

“Through April 26, leaguewide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor.”

Arenado said he had an issue with the location of the pitch rather than being thrown at.

“I’m not saying he’s trying to throw it up there,” Arenado said. “It’s just the ball got away, but that’s the problem with that stuff, you know. It’s an unfortunate part of the game, but it is part of the game.”

Dylan Carlson’s two-run triple capped a five-run fourth inning. The Cardinals scored two more runs during the outburst than they had the previous three games combined.

Jake Woodford (1-0) allowed a run in two-plus innings of relief as St. Louis snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up a season-high eight runs, seven earned, in a season-low 3 2/3 innings as the Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks had a right wrist contusion examined. Hicks left Tuesday’s game in the third inning after being struck on the right wrist by Dominic Smith’s line drive in the second.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA) will kick off a six-game homestand Friday night with the first of three against the Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA). New York has won each of Megill’s last four starts, a career high.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA) starts the first of a four-game series Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and RHP Humberto Castellanos (1-0, 3.00 ERA). Hudson threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, argues with umpire crew chief Mark Wegner after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and New York Mets' Tomas Nido hold each other back as benches clear during as scuffle between the teams in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso's jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' J.D. Davis doubles over after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Davis left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets' Mark Canha, front, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman while trying to stretch a single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez holds a ball behind his back as he prepares his windup during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Corey Dickerson (25) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)