Arctic air sweeping south over Plains shatters record temperatures in North Dakota

Much of the Midwest including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska also is gripped by low temperatures double digits below zero.

People should make sure to bundle up with hats, jackets and other winter gear even if they are outside for only a few minutes in such subzero cold, and they should bring pets indoors, Telken said. Warm clothing is especially important for drivers should they become stranded, he added.

A gradual warmup is expected with lows on Wednesday night across most of North Dakota forecasted to be in the minus 10s to minus 20s. By Thursday, lows are projected to be in the single digits above and below zero.

Forecasted highs for Monday are in the 50s for parts of southwestern and south-central North Dakota, he said.

