Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police

According to police, officers arrived at the store one minute and 40 seconds after being alerted to the shooting on March 22. They said Talley led an initial team of officers inside within 30 seconds of arriving and the suspect, later identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, shot at the officers, killing Talley. Nine other people, including customers and workers, were also killed.

“No other individuals were shot or killed after these brave officers engaged the suspect,” police said in a tweet last week.

Alissa, who was wounded in the leg during an exchange of shots with police, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for firing at another officer. Prosecutors expect to file more charges as the investigation continues.

One of Alissa's public defenders, Kathryn Herold, told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa's mental illness but did not provide details about his condition.

A law enforcement official briefed last week on the shooting said Alissa's family told investigators they believed Alissa was suffering some type of mental illness, including delusions. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The funeral's sermon by the Rev. James Jackson focused on how Jesus, whose suffering and death is marked by Christians during Holy Week this week, was watching during the suffering and death seen in Boulder a week ago, a tragedy that Christians believe is part of the world's sin that he atoned for. He also called for action from public officials.

“And who knows but that some politicians will show some common sense and move to increase funding for the police. Perhaps even more sense will be shown by efforts to restore Christian culture to our country. Writing more and more laws will not be sufficient," he said.

Talley, who grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took an untraditional route to becoming a police officer. He held a master's degree in computer communications but left his office job to join the department in 2010 at the age of 40 because he wanted to serve his community, his father Homer “Shay” Talley, 74, told AP last week.

A memorial service was also planned for Talley on Tuesday at a large non-denominational church, Flatirons Community Church, in Lafayette. The service is open to the general public but attendance is also restricted because of the pandemic. Organizers are encouraging people to watch a livestream of the service on television news stations.

A sign is flanked by floral bouquets placed on the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at the supermarket on Monday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Candles for the victims of a shooting days earlier at a King Soopers grocery store burn as mourners gather for a vigil late Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Jacqui Mirell of Boulder, stops to look at a tribute outside the store owned by one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Mirell shopped at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Boulder, Colo., Police Department Chief Maris Herold listens as Boulder County, Colo., District Attorney Michael Dougherty makes a point to outline the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store during a news conference outside police headquarters Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Mourners walk the temporary fence around a King Soopers grocery store, which is where multiple victims died in a mass shooting, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski