Archbishop of Canterbury: UK migration bill is morally wrong

Welby, who is also the spiritual head of Anglican churches worldwide and presided over King Charles III's coronation, said international protections for refugees were "not inconvenient obstructions to get 'round by any legislative means necessary."

He added that it was wrong for the U.K. to leave the responsibility of accommodating refugees up to other countries, often much poorer ones.

“Of course we cannot take everyone and nor should we, but this bill has no sense at all of the long-term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces," Welby said. “This nation should lead internationally, not stand apart.”

Britain's government has urged the House of Lords to back the bill, which it says “is designed to meet the will of the British people.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats" carrying asylum-seekers across the Channel and made that one of the key focuses of his time in office.

More than 45,000 people, including from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Syria, arrived in Britain in small boats last year, up from 8,500 in 2020.

