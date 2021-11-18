Arbery's shooter admits he was not under any threat

Travis said he was “under stress, nervous, scared” at the time of his police interview and “probably being choppy.”

“What were you nervous about?” Dunikoski asked.

“I just killed a man," McMichael responded. "I had blood on myself. It was the most traumatic event of my life.”

“You were nervous because you thought you were going to jail, right?” Dunikoski asked.

“No. I gave them a statement,” McMichael said.

It was McMichael's second day of testimony, a day after he told the jury that Arbery forced him to make a split-second "life-or-death" decision by attacking him and grabbing his shotgun. McMichael's testimony marked the first time any of the three white men charged with murder in Arbery's death has spoken publicly about the killing.

Prosecutors contend there was no justification for McMichael and his father to arm themselves and chase Arbery when he ran past their Georgia home on Feb. 23, 2020.

Testimony resumed Thursday as the Rev. Al Sharpton planned to return for a rally with a large group of Black ministers, after a defense attorney intensified frustrations in the coastal Georgia community of Brunswick when he said he didn't want "any more Black pastors" sitting in the Glynn County courtroom with Arbery's family.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson once again joined Arbery's family in the courtroom on Thursday.

Attorney Kevin Gough asked the judge last week to remove Sharpton from the court, saying the civil rights activist was trying to influence the jury, which is disproportionately white. The judge refused, and later called Gough's remarks "reprehensible."

The Feb. 23, 2020, shooting deepened a national outcry over racial injustice after cellphone video of Arbery's death leaked online two months later.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded the video.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.

Prosecutors say the men chased Arbery for five minutes and used their trucks to prevent him from fleeing their neighborhood before Travis McMichael shot him. They say there's no evidence that Arbery — who had enrolled at a technical college to study to become an electrician like his uncles — had committed any crimes.

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, right, wipes his eyes alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton center, as Lee Merritt, left, one the family's lawyers speaks outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) Credit: Terry Dickson Credit: Terry Dickson

Caption Marcus Arbery, right, applauds as his former wife Wanda Cooper speaks about the slaying of their son Ahmaud Arbery as Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton stands between them outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) Credit: Terry Dickson Credit: Terry Dickson

Caption Travis McMichael reacts to questions during his testimony in the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Travis McMichael's defense attorney Jason B. Sheffield glances at the defense table while questioning his client on the witness stand during the trial of Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Greg McMichael wipes his eyes during a recess in the testimony of his son Travis McMichael during their trial and trial of their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton