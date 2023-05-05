Arab ministers to meet over Syria's return to Arab league

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told CNN that he believes there are enough votes among Arab League members for Syria to return to the organization.

The meeting in Cairo on Sunday by Arab foreign ministers will focus on restoring Syria’s membership and comes at the request of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, said Rushdy, the Arab League spokesman.

When asked about the vote count, Rushdy said Arab League decisions are resolutions usually made by consensus, but each country has the right to submit its reservations.

An Iraqi diplomat who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists said that in addition to Syria and Sudan, the recent events in Israel and the Palestinian territories would be on the agenda.

In recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country with help from his main allies Russia and Iran, Syria's neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement. The overtures picked up pace since the massive Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.

Syria and Saudi Arabia said last month they were moving toward reopening embassies and resuming flights between the two countries for the first time in more than a decade.

Syria’s pro-government Al-Watan daily reported Friday that a foreign ministry delegation visited the Syrian embassy in Riyadh recently in preparation to reopen the mission in the coming weeks.

The foreign ministers will also discuss Sudan, which has plunged into chaos since fighting erupted in mid-April between the country’s two rival top generals, killing more than 400 people. The conflict started on April 15, preceded by months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting turned urban areas into battlefields and foreign governments rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.

___

Mroue reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Qassim Abdul-Zahra contributed to this report from Baghdad.