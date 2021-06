Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried

The remarks, which was beamed live by TV networks, were an oblique criticism of the current populist president, Rodrigo Duterte, whose brash style, expletives-laced rhetoric and tirades against the dominant church in the Philippines stood in sharp contrast to Aquino. Church leaders have criticized Aquino's successor for a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of petty suspects dead and alarmed Western governments and human rights watchdogs.

Although Duterte has publicly ridiculed the opposition Aquino was associated with, he called for the outpouring of sympathy for Aquino to be turned into an “opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences.”

“His memory and his family’s legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts,” Duterte said.

After Mass, Aquino’s urn was carried in a convoy to the cemetery with thousands of people lining roadsides and taking pictures. Some wore yellow clothing or ribbons, the color associated with the Aquino-led political opposition.

President Joe Biden called Aquino a “valued friend and partner to the United States” who served his country “with integrity and selfless dedication.”

“President Aquino’s steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for years to come,” Biden said in a statement.

Aquino, whose family spent years in U.S. exile during Marcos’s rule, had turbulent ties with China as president.

After Beijing sent ships to occupy a shoal off the Philippine coast, Aquino authorized the filing in 2013 of a complaint that questioned the validity of China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea before an international arbitration tribunal. The Philippines largely won. But China refused to join in the arbitration and dismissed the tribunal’s 2016 ruling.

Aquino’s challenge to the rising superpower was praised by Western and Asian governments but plunged relations with Beijing to an all-time low.

At home, one of Aquino’s major successes was the signing of a 2014 peace deal with the largest Muslim separatist rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, that eased decades of fighting in the country’s south.

Teresita Deles, who served as Aquino’s peace adviser, said the pact prevented the rebels, who are now helping administer a Muslim autonomous region, from pressing on with an insurgency at a time when the Islamic State group was trying to gain a foothold in Southeast Asia.

“It changed the whole landscape of their lives. The children’s schooling has not been interrupted for seven years and the fields are planted again,” Deles told The Associated Press.

But while Aquino moved against corruption — detaining his predecessor, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and three powerful senators — and initiated anti-poverty programs, the deep-seated inequalities and weak institutions in the Philippines remained too daunting. Arroyo was eventually cleared of corruption charges because of insufficient evidence.

Opponents pounded on missteps, though Aquino left office with high approval ratings. Philippine presidents are limited to a single term.

Aquino campaigned against Duterte, warning that a looming dictator would set back the democratic and economic momentum achieved in his own term. Duterte won with a large margin, promising to eradicate illegal drugs and government corruption in his first three to six months in office — audacious pledges that remain to be fulfilled.

In 2016, Duterte allowed the burial of Marcos in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony with military honors in the Heroes’ Cemetery despite protests from pro-democracy activists. The late dictator's son and namesake ran for vice president in 2016 but lost by a slim margin, and is reportedly considering the same or even the top post when Duterte's term ends next year.

Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan contributed to this report.

Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III carry his portrait during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines, Saturday. June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Honor guards transport the urn of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III during state burial rites on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at a memorial park in suburban Paranaque city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Kris Aquino, the youngest sister of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III cries during state burial rites on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at a memorial park in suburban Paranaque city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Military personnel carry a portrait of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III before his burial at Church of Gesu, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III flash the "L" signs meaning "Fight!" during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines, Saturday. June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

The Philippine flag is placed on the urn of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III during burial rites on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at a memorial park in suburban Paranaque city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III flash the "L" sign meaning "Fight!" during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III flash the "L" sign meaning "Fight!" from a vehicle window during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Supporters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III gather during a motorcade before his burial in Quezon City, Philippines, Saturday. June 26, 2021. The sign reads: "Thank you, Aquino." (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Children flash the "L" sign meaning "Fight!" during a motorcade before the burial of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in Quezon City, Philippines on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

Military honor guards carry the urn of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III before his burial at Church of Gesu, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)