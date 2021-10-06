April retrial date for man who killed ex-Saints star Smith

Cardell Hayes remains free on bond after his earlier manslaughter conviction in Smith’s death was overturned because the trial jury verdict was not unanimous. He has pleaded not guilty and insisted at his earlier trial that he shot Smith in self-defense.

A new trial had been set for this month. However, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Derbes expressed concerns over whether a jury pool that represents the demographic makeup of the New Orleans area could be assembled given complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic and the New Orleans area’s recovery from Hurricane Ida.