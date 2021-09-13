Apple patches exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm

Although Citizen Lab previously found evidence of zero-click exploits being used to hack into the phones of al-Jazeera journalists and other targets, “this is the first one where the exploit has been captured so we can find out how it works,” said Marczak.

Although security experts say that average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not worry — such attacks are highly targeted — the discovery still alarmed security professionals.

A malicious image file was transmitted to the activist's phone via the iMessage instant-messaging app before it was hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware, which opens a phone to eavesdropping and remote data theft, Marczak said. It was discovered during a second examination of the phone, which forensics showed had been infected in March.

NSO Group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.