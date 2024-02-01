Apple ends yearlong sales slump with slight revenue rise in holiday-season period but stock slips

After years of holding that mantle, Apple recently ceded the top spot to its long-time rival Microsoft, which has been elevated largely through its early leadership in artificial intelligence technology.

Apple is hoping to shift the narrative back in its favor with Friday's release of its Vision Pro headset that transports users into a hybrid of physical and digital environments — a combination the company is promoting as "spatial computing." But the first version of the Vision Pro will cost $3,500 — a lofty price tag analysts expect to constrain demand this year.

“We are committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a Thursday statement accompanying the quarterly results.

Despite recurring worries that Apple may be entering a period of slower growth compared with its track record over the past 20 years, the Cupertino, California, is still thriving.

Apple’s revenue for its most recent quarter rose 2% from the same time in the previous year to $119.58 billion. The company earned $33.92 billion, or $2.18 per share, a 13% gain from the same time last year.

As usual, the iPhone accounted for the bulk of Apple’s revenue. Sales of the company’s marquee product totaled $69.7 billion in the past quarter, a 6% increase from the same time in the prior year. Those results include the latest iPhone that came out in late September, including a premium model that includes a special video recording feature designed for playing back on the Vision Pro.

Apple’s services division, which is tied largely to the iPhone, posted an 11% rise in revenue from the previous year to $23.12 billion.

Both the revenue and earnings for the quarter exceeded analysts’ projections, according to FactSet Research.

But investors appeared unimpressed with the showing as Apple’s stock price dropped 1% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

While it has been consistently generating double-digit revenue growth, Apple's services division is under legal attack. The results of the legal challenges could siphon away a significant chunk of revenue flowing from a search deal with Google and commissions collected through the iPhone app store when consumers complete digital transactions on the device.

Apple's agreement to make Google the default search engine on the iPhone and Safari browser — a deal that brings in an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion annually — is the focal point of antitrust case brought by the U.S. Justice Department that will shift into its final phase in May. Another antitrust case brought by video game maker Epic Games and new regulatory rules in Europe already have forced Apple to revise its commission system in the iPhone app store, although critics say the concessions are illusory and are pledging to push for even more dramatic changes.

The past quarter also pointed to faltering sales in China, a major market for Apple and an area that investors have been fretting about because of that country’s weakening economy and reports that the government there may prohibit its workers from buying iPhones. Apple’s revenue in China dropped 13% from the previous year to $20.82 billion.

