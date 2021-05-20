Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

The issue of the third-degree murder count has been complicated in this case.

In October, Judge Peter Cahill tossed a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, saying it could only be sustained if Chauvin’s conduct had been “eminently dangerous to others” and not specifically directed at Floyd.

But in February, a three-judge panel of the Appeals Court opened a window for that charge to be reinstated when it issued a ruling in an unrelated police shooting death. In that case, the court upheld the third-degree murder conviction for former officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The panel ruled that a third-degree murder conviction can be sustained even if the action that caused a death was directed at a single person.

That led prosecutors to seek the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, and add a count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder for the other officers. Cahill denied both requests, and prosecutors appealed. The Appeals Court then ruled that the Noor opinion set binding precedent, even though it remains before the state Supreme Court. Cahill reinstated the charge against Chauvin.

Prosecutors say the other former officers should now be charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

“This Court routinely follows its precedents from their date of publication unless and until the Minnesota Supreme Court reverses them,” prosecutors said in written arguments. To allow courts to flout these decisions “invites chaos because it would allow courts to eschew precedent based on their own preferred reading of the law. ... And it threatens to undermine public faith in the judicial process and the rule of law."

Defense attorneys argued that third-degree murder is an unintentional act and relies on a defendant's reckless state of mind, but aiding and abetting must be intentional.

“To aid and abet in third degree murder, an aider and abettor would have to have intentionally aided in an unintentional homicide, would have to have known that the principal intended to commit a crime and have known the principal’s subjective mindset,” the defense wrote. “This is inherently impossible.”

Prosecutors said that argument is without merit.

Thursday's oral arguments will be held over Zoom. Judges Matthew Johnson, Theodora Gaitas and Renee Worke will be on the panel.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd