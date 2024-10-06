Apparent Israeli airstrike on mosque in central Gaza kills at least 18 people

Palestinian medical officials say an apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
X

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue. Hospital records showed that the dead were all men. Another two men were critically wounded, the hospital said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment about the strike on the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is now nearing 42,000 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, but many of the dead were women and children.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo, Egypt.

In Other News
1
Middle East latest: Two Hamas officials killed in Israeli strikes in...
2
Chaos hits AP poll with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked...
3
Ohtani homers in playoff debut and the Dodgers rally to beat the Padres...
4
Singleton scores late TD as Arkansas beats No. 4 Tennessee 19-14
5
A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech...