springfield-news-sun logo
X

Apartment building explosion in Sweden injures up to 20

Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
Caption
Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Nation & World
By JARI TANNER, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Police suspect an apartment building explosion in Sweden's second-largest city might have been caused by a device of some kind

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful explosion in an apartment building in Sweden that police suspect was caused by an explosive device of some kind injured up to 20 people and forced the evacuation of hundreds more early Tuesday in Goteborg, the country's second-largest city.

Sahlgrenska University Hospital spokeswoman Ingrid Frederiksson said 16 people were taken to Goteborg’s main hospital. Four people — three older women and a man in his 50s — were being treated for serious injuries, she said.

Police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg the cause of the explosion was not yet known, but he told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that investigators think foul play might have been involved. They are looking into whether any tenants might have been targeted, he said.

“We suspect that someone might have placed something that has exploded. That is the word we got when the alarm was given,” Fuxborg said.

The explosion took place just before 5 a.m. in the Annedal district in central Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city. Fires spread to several apartments, and crews from the local fire department were still working to extinguish the flames as of 9 a.m.

"It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments after the explosion,” said Jon Pile, operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service.

Building resident Lars Hulten told the daily newspaper Goteborg Tidning that the sound of the explosion woke him up.

“It was probably the loudest thing I heard. The whole apartment vibrated. The bed vibrated,” he said.

Hulten said he saw desperate people who “hung from balconies, climbing over balconies. There was one who fell. It was very dramatic and a very fast course of fire and smoke.”

Another witness, Lars-Gunnar Wolmesjo, told Expressen newspaper that he, too, saw people on their balconies and “some climbed down, some jumped and some had to wait for the firefighters to pick them up with a ladder."

Some of the building’s residents jumped out of windows following the blast, Pile told reporters at a news conference. He said it appeared the explosion took place in the building’s inner courtyard, which had its entry gate blown away.

Sweden’s Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told Swedish news agency TT that it was “awful” to see the devastation.

“Many of us now want answers to what happened and the cause of this terrible event,” Damberg was quoted as saying by TT.

———

Jan M. Olsen contributed from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
Caption
Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Emergency services attend the scene of an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
Caption
Emergency services attend the scene of an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
Caption
Smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

Credit: Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

In Other News
1
Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth
2
Sanofi drops plans for messenger RNA vaccine against virus
3
In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice
4
France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships
5
New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top