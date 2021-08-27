AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Credit: Matilde Campodonico
Credit: Dolores Ochoa
Credit: Matias Delacroix
Credit: Fernando Llano
Credit: Juan Karita
Credit: Andre Penner
Credit: Ramon Espinosa
Credit: Ariana Cubillos
Credit: Jorge Saenz
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
In Other News