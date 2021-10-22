springfield-news-sun logo
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

People who were marching to the prime minister's residence to demand justice for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise run from tear gas fired by police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
People who were marching to the prime minister's residence to demand justice for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise run from tear gas fired by police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Oct. 15 – Oct. 21, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

ExploreAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
An Aymara woman models a creation by a local designer at a Chola fashion show in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fashion show is designed to promote the Andean style and beauty of Aymara women, who are commonly called Cholitas in Bolivian slang. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
An Aymara woman models a creation by a local designer at a Chola fashion show in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fashion show is designed to promote the Andean style and beauty of Aymara women, who are commonly called Cholitas in Bolivian slang. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Credit: Juan Karita

Demonstrators walk through smoke during a protest on the two-year anniversary of the start of mass anti-government protests over inequality, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
Demonstrators walk through smoke during a protest on the two-year anniversary of the start of mass anti-government protests over inequality, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Credit: Luis Hidalgo

A man wearing a Grinch costume posses for a photo at the Fair of Horror, Superhero and Anime, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A man wearing a Grinch costume posses for a photo at the Fair of Horror, Superhero and Anime, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Credit: Ivan Valencia

People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Haitian migrants wait to board a boat that will take them to Acandi, near the border with Panama, as they prepare to depart Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Haitian migrants wait to board a boat that will take them to Acandi, near the border with Panama, as they prepare to depart Necocli, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Homes stand densely packed in the Jalouise neighborhood of Port-au-Prince at sunrise, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Homes stand densely packed in the Jalouise neighborhood of Port-au-Prince at sunrise, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Firefighters and police work together to douse with water a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Firefighters and police work together to douse with water a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: Moises Castillo

White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a protest against the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The scarves will be given to members of the Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission who are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a protest against the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The scarves will be given to members of the Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission who are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: Eraldo Peres

A cut and dried up tree trunk stands on the lakeshore of the abandoned Villa Epecuen, Argentina, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Argentine spa town was a mecca of tourism for much of the 20th century, until the adjoining lake poured through a broken embankment in 1985 and destroyed hotels, restaurants and other buildings. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A cut and dried up tree trunk stands on the lakeshore of the abandoned Villa Epecuen, Argentina, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Argentine spa town was a mecca of tourism for much of the 20th century, until the adjoining lake poured through a broken embankment in 1985 and destroyed hotels, restaurants and other buildings. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

