AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 22 – Oct. 28, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
Credit: Rodrigo Abd
Credit: Rodrigo Abd
Credit: Ariana Cubillos
Credit: Ariana Cubillos
Credit: Andre Penner
Credit: Dolores Ochoa
Credit: Jorge Saenz
Credit: Silvia Izquierdo
Credit: Emilio Espejel
Credit: Marco Ugarte
Credit: Marco Ugarte
In Other News