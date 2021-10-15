springfield-news-sun logo
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Followers of Maria Lionza's cult practice a ritual at Sorte Mountain in Venezuela's Yaracuy state, early Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, one year after the annual pilgrimage was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Along with Santeria, Venezuela is home to other folk religions, such as the sect surrounding the Indian goddess Maria Lionza, an indigenous woman who according to tradition was born on Sorte Mountain and whose cult has spread to Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Central America. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Followers of Maria Lionza's cult practice a ritual at Sorte Mountain in Venezuela's Yaracuy state, early Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, one year after the annual pilgrimage was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Along with Santeria, Venezuela is home to other folk religions, such as the sect surrounding the Indian goddess Maria Lionza, an indigenous woman who according to tradition was born on Sorte Mountain and whose cult has spread to Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Central America. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Oct. 8 – 14, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

ExploreAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A public telephone booth lays on the sidewalk after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Young boxers warm up during a training session in La Magdalena neighborhood of Barranquilla, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Local amateur boxer Miguel Angel Guzman, also known as "El Ñato Guzman," sponsors a gym where boys wanting to become boxers train free of charge. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Young boxers warm up during a training session in La Magdalena neighborhood of Barranquilla, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Local amateur boxer Miguel Angel Guzman, also known as "El Ñato Guzman," sponsors a gym where boys wanting to become boxers train free of charge. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

An enlarged model of a menstrual pad with a message that reads in Portuguese "Bolsonaro get out," lays amid donated women's hygiene products during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro who vetoed legislation that would distribute free menstrual pads to low-income women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
An enlarged model of a menstrual pad with a message that reads in Portuguese "Bolsonaro get out," lays amid donated women's hygiene products during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro who vetoed legislation that would distribute free menstrual pads to low-income women in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Nurses carry coolers of the Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19 as they go house to house to vaccinate residents in the Villa Maria del Triunfo neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Nurses carry coolers of the Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19 as they go house to house to vaccinate residents in the Villa Maria del Triunfo neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Farm workers transport Mexican Marigold on flat bottom boats through a the canals of Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Mexican Marigold, known as cempasúchil is also called the flower of the dead in Mexico and is used in Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Farm workers transport Mexican Marigold on flat bottom boats through a the canals of Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Mexican Marigold, known as cempasúchil is also called the flower of the dead in Mexico and is used in Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

People bury five members of the Linares family, whose bodies were discovered in May at the house of a former police officer, in San Sebastian Salitrillo, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The ex-officer was originally arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter, but investigators found pits on his property with other human remains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
People bury five members of the Linares family, whose bodies were discovered in May at the house of a former police officer, in San Sebastian Salitrillo, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The ex-officer was originally arrested in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter, but investigators found pits on his property with other human remains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

A fisherman stands on a boat in Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta marsh in Nueva Venecia, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. About 400 families live in stilt houses in the Cienaga Grande, the largest of the swampy marshes located in Colombia between the Magdalena River and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A fisherman stands on a boat in Cienaga Grande de Santa Marta marsh in Nueva Venecia, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. About 400 families live in stilt houses in the Cienaga Grande, the largest of the swampy marshes located in Colombia between the Magdalena River and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Members of the Ava Guarani Indigenous people sing during a march to demand title to ancestral Indigenous lands and for the government to stop evicting Indigenous people in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Members of the Ava Guarani Indigenous people sing during a march to demand title to ancestral Indigenous lands and for the government to stop evicting Indigenous people in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

People wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic outside a grocery store where they wait for it to open in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
People wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic outside a grocery store where they wait for it to open in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Brazil's Antony gestures after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Brazil's Antony gestures after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

