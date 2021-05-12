AP Top 25 Podcast: What lies ahead for Power 5 conferences?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the AP's Ralph Russo to discuss the future of the Power Five conferences.

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten have surged from their P5 peers in terms of generating revenue. Is there any reason to think that won’t continue? What hurdles do the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12 have to overcome to close the gap? Could expansion or realignment be on the table?