AP Top 25 Podcast: Ryan Day on Ohio State; Previewing Week 7

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day joins AP's Ralph Russo to talk about striking a balance between the urgency of high expectations and keeping a team from panicking after an early misstep.

Plus, Day discusses quarterback CJ Stroud’s development, what makes running back TreVeyon Henderson an extraordinary freshman and the state of a defense that struggled through much of the first month of the season.