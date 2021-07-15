AP sources: Ogwumike denied by FIBA to play for Nigeria

Ogwumike, who was hoping to play in the Olympics with her sisters Chiney and Erica, competed for the U.S. in the 2018 World Cup where the Americans beat Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

Nneka Ogwumike had hoped to make the U.S. roster for Tokyo, but was left off the team when it was announced. She had been dealing with a knee injury suffered early last month.

Despite playing for the U.S. when she was younger, Chiney Ogwumike was given permission to play for Nigeria as a naturalized player. Each country is only allowed one naturalized player. Erica Ogwumike was allowed to play for Nigeria with no conditions.

The Ogwumikes’ parents, Peter and Ify, were both born in Nigeria and came to the United States before their daughters were born. The sisters have dual citizenship with the United States and Nigeria.

No African nation has won a game in the Olympics since Nigeria went 1-5 in the 2004 Athens Games.