Kraken kick off expansion draft by taking Bruins' Lauzon

An octopus from the Seattle Aquarium revealed the pick of Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski. Toronto forward Jared McCann's name was written on a piece of paper attached to a fish at Seattle's legendary Pike Place Market.

“It’s a new challenge,” said winger Jordan Eberle, who was chosen from the New York Islanders. “You don't get many opportunities to be part of a new franchise, and any time you get that opportunity to bring the Cup to a city that’s never had it before, it’s pretty special.”

Seattle had the Stanley Cup once before in 1917 when the city's team was the Metropolitans.

It's up to Francis and the Kraken to try to bring it back, and the expansion strategy seemed to mimic the Vegas Golden Knights making some off-the-board picks rather than taking big stars.

Price was the biggest star not to go to the Kraken, but Driedger said that did not factor in his decision to agree to a contract.

“I had no clue who my goalie partner would be,” he said. "I’m kind of just betting on myself in that situation.”

AP Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow contributed to this report.

Chris Dreidger, center, a goalie from the Florida Panthers, stands with ESPN NHL hockey draft host Chris Fowler, left, and Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis as he is introduced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as a new player for the Kraken during the team's expansion draft event in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

A boat with an inflatable octopus sails on Lake Union, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Seattle near the park where the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team was holding its expansion draft event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Fans take their seats Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near the stage in a Seattle park before the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team's expansion draft event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021 file photo, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Price agreed to be exposed so the Canadiens could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File) Credit: Phelan Ebenhack Credit: Phelan Ebenhack

FILE - Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Monday, May 3, 2021, file photo. Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. One person with knowledge of Larsson's deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger's deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick, File) Credit: Nick Didlick Credit: Nick Didlick

FILE - Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger takes a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo. Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the expansion draft Wednesday night, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke speaks Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the NHL hockey team's expansion draft event in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

The Seattle Kraken NHL hockey flag flies on top of the Space Needle, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before the Kraken's expansion draft event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren