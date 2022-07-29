AP sources: Deshaun Watson waiting game goes to next week

Both sides submitted post-hearing briefs by July 12 and hoped for a decision before training camp opened this week. Robinson is carefully considering the case and isn’t held to a deadline.

If Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, imposes any punishment, either side can appeal. In that case, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Jacoby Brissett would replace Watson as Cleveland's starter during a suspension.

“With Deshaun, I know there is that uncertainty, like we talked about (Wednesday), but we can only control what we can control," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "I think that is what he has done a very nice job of. So much of that in football is there is a lot of volume to what we are doing right now when it comes to football, so there are a lot of meetings, there is a lot of install and there is a lot of workout, walkthrough and practice. He has really thrown himself into that.”

