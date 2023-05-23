BreakingNews
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of his plans.

DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to the two people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.

Musk, speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Summit event in London on Tuesday, seemed to confirm the news, saying DeSantis would be making "quite an announcement’ on Twitter the next day. “The first time something like this is happening on social media,” with real time questions and answers, he said.

He added that he is not endorsing any particular candidate at this time.

