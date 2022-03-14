AP sources: Cowboys, WR Gallup agree on $62.5M, 5-year deal

Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be official until the start of the new league year.

The Cowboys are sending Cooper to the Browns to save about $16 million in salary cap space. With Gallup's deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club's other unrestricted free agents.