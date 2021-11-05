AP sources: Conference USA adding Liberty, JSU, NMSU, SMSU

All four schools have accepted invitations to C-USA, according to a person familiar with the conference and the schools' decisions. The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was still being prepared. Yahoo Sports! was first to report C-USA planned to invite the four.

The Conference USA overhaul might not be done, either: Mid-American Conference presidents were meeting Friday with possible expansion on the agenda and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State as potential options, a person familiar with the situation told AP, also speaking only on condition of anonymity because the league discussions are private.