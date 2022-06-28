AP sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension

BreakingNews
Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Two people with knowledge of the move say the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced. One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus.

McLaurin, who turns 27 in September, had one year left on his rookie contract and skipped offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing. Coach Ron Rivera had said it was a matter of time until the team got a deal done with McLaurin’s camp.

A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin has become Washington’s best player since breaking into the NFL. The Ohio State product has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in 46 regular-season games.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

