AP sources: Administration to replace acting ATF director

“We of course, are strongly advocating for and pushing for his eminently qualified nominee to be confirmed," Psaki said.

Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after it stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate. The nominee will need a simple majority to be confirmed.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get nominees for the ATF position through the politically fraught process since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006. Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. Jones made it through the Senate in 2013 but only after a six-month struggle. Jones was acting director when President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013.

The move was first reported by The Reload, which reports on firearms policy and politics.

__

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.