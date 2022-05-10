AP Sources: 8 rounds in expanded Champions League 1st stage

The original plan that sparked backlash, particularly among middle-class clubs, would have awarded the two places to teams with the strongest five-season record in Europe who failed to qualify through their domestic leagues.

The distribution of the other two expansion places will see an additional team qualify from the fifth-ranked country in Europe — regularly France — and a fifth slot for domestic champions who don't qualify automatically.

The first main stage to the new-look Champions League will see teams placed in a single standings rather than having eight groups. Only eight teams will qualify automatically for the round of 16. But finishing up to 24th out of the 36 teams will secure entry into the 16-team playoff round.

There would be 10 weeks set aside for European games from 2024 but two weeks are set to be reserved for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports