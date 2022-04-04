AP sources: $10B Senate COVID deal, but without global money

Some people said the fate of the new agreement remained uncertain in the House, where Pelosi and liberal Democrats have expressed opposition to dropping the money for helping other countries.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the House Progressive Caucus, said erasing the global assistance from the package “is a big problem,” and said she and other supporters of helping other countries have voiced their objections to House leadership and Senate negotiators. “It’s really shortsighted to not spend money on making sure this virus is contained around the world,” Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat who worked in global public health for a decade, told reporters.

The two Democrats and three Republicans who described the accord did so on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the talks publicly.

One of the Democrats, and a third member of that party, said it remained unclear whether the emerging package would attract the minimum 10 GOP votes needed for the measure to move through the 50-50 Senate. The others said the needed Republican votes would be there.

The measure is fully paid for by pulling back unspent funds from previous pandemic relief bills that have been enacted, bargainers have said.

Romney's fact sheet says those savings include $2.3 billion from a fund protecting aviation manufacturing jobs; $1.9 billion from money for helping entertainment venues shuttered by the pandemic; another $1.9 billion from a program that helps states extend credit to small businesses; and $1.6 billion from agriculture assistance programs.

