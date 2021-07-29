AP source: Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from Texas

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal has not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

Gallo, 27, would give the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed power lefty bat. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.