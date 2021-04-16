AP source: Virus surge in Michigan slows Ram truck plant

The UAW confirmed that cases are on the rise at Sterling Heights. Many of the absent workers didn't test positive but are either awaiting tests or isolating themselves because of close contact with others who have the virus, the union said.

“While the numbers change by shift, we can say that there is a recent increase in cases, as there is throughout Michigan," UAW Vice President for Stellantis Cindy Estrada said in a statement.

She urged workers to be cautious to "keep the plants and our UAW members and families safe.”

Stellantis also wouldn't provide numbers but confirmed that it has had employees test positive for the coronavirus as cases rise in Michigan.

The company says in a statement that it's been taking steps to keep factory workers safe and urging them to get vaccinated.

“We continue to be aggressive in following recommended guidelines for contact tracing," the statement said. “We also continue to strongly encourage our employees to follow the same health and safety measures whenever they are out and about.”

The Ram pickup, the third-most-popular vehicle in the U.S., is an important profit driver for Stellantis. The company sold 563,000 of the trucks last year.

Stellantis' rivals Ford and General Motors have each said that they haven't lost any production in recent weeks due to virus cases.

The Sterling Heights production slowdown was first reported Friday by Bloomberg News.

David Eggert contributed to this report from Lansing, Michigan.