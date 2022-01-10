AP source: Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet made the announcement. Players were scheduled for a morning meeting at team headquarters.

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the postseason over appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2019. They won the NFC North twice, but in the end the state of the division was the same as at the beginning — with rival Green Bay in firm control.