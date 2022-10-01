AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The person who confirmed the firing, first reported by Pro Football Talk, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because a joint review by the NFL and its players' union into Tagovailoa's quick return to that game is ongoing.

There are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) at each game. They are jointly paid by the league and the players’ union. The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night.